STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru opens, more with fear than euphoria

After 76 days, restaurants, malls and religious places opened on Monday with small wary steps and precautions in place.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

With places of worship opening their doors, a man offers Namaaz at the Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By  Bosky Khanna & Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After 76 days, restaurants, malls and religious places opened on Monday with small wary steps and precautions in place. But unlike liquor stores -- which drew hordes when they opened on May 4 -- these establishments drew just a fraction as the fear of Covid-19 dampened the excitement of facilities opening. There was a mixed response from diners to restaurants in the city. While many were scared of infection and hygiene, in case of pubs and bars, the timings were an issue as they have been directed to close by 9 pm. 

Veerendra Kamat, Secretary, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association, said there were more takeaways than dine-ins. “It will take at least 10-15 days for things to settle. On any normal day, the ratio of takeaway to dine-ins was 25:75, but now it is just 50:50,” he said.“The first day, considering it was a Monday, the numbers were better than anticipated and visitors followed social distancing,” said Touseef Ahmed Khan, GM, Forum Mall, Koramangala. 

Temples, mosques see fewer devotees

Meanwhile, few malls have decided to defer reopening for a few days, saying they would wait and watch.
With regard to religious places, while some saw crowds, at temples like Bull Temple, many decided to pay their respects from the threshold without entering the sanctum sanctorum. ISKCON temple remained closed. “We are thinking of opening on June 18 or June 22. We have decided that only 100 people per hour will be allowed. Prasad will not be given at the temple, and devotees can only take it away,” said a temple spokesperson.

Mosques too opened with restrictions, and authorities insisted on devotees bringing their own prayer mats. Inayath Ulla Khan, a worshipper at Bilal Masjid in Jayanagar, said, “The mosque had marks for social distancing and very few people were present. It opened only for 20 minutes. As soon as the Fajr prayers were over, we were asked to leave and perform the Nafil and Sunnah prayers at home.”  

The Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, urged churches to stick to 30 per cent strength inside the premises and suggested that churches conduct more masses, which will commence from June 13. “LCD projectors can be installed inside, in the open area or in halls available near the church to help devotees maintain social distancing,” he said. However, online masses will continue for senior citizens, pregnant women, those who are ill and those from containment zones.

“This week, all the pastors and I will work out the practicalities and sanitisation of churches. This is before services resume from June 13,” said Prasanna Samuel, archbishop, CSI, Karnataka Diocese.Mohammed Idrees Choudhary, president, Russell Market Shopkeepers’ Association, said they will open on Thursday as they are cleaning and sanitising the area. But City Market opened as cleaning was done two days ago. Diwakar, president, City Market Association, said only 10% of people came as they probably were not aware. “Also, only 60 per cent shops were open,” he added.

The crowd was thin at Bannerghatta Biological Park, too. The zoo had 68 visitors and 35 people booked for the package tour. Vanashri Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP, said, “There were only 103 visitors. While online booking is compulsory, many came to the counters. We did not discourage them as it was the first day. We gave all of them complimentary battery-operated vehicles to use.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID 19 unlock
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp