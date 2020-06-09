Declaring route details compulsory for tourists

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those travelling to tourism destinations will now have to fill a declaration form, clearly stating their to and fro destination, purpose and the route. The person travelling by road will have to clearly list out the road taken. The tourism department has made it mandatory so that they can ascertain where the person has come from and notify the police and health department officials.

“The number of Covid cases has been rising with people coming from high-incidence states. There is also a need to keep the police and health department officials updated, so we are asking people to fill in the routes. It is also an exercise to know if they have crossed any containment zones and also help officials trace contacts if tourists fall ill,” said a tourism department official.The self-declaration form which the guests have to upload, has been approved by the state government, and the tourism department is also putting it up online.

“It is mandatory to be filled by all those staying at hotels. Guests also have to submit a valid government ID proof. In case someone fills wrong details and they fall ill, then they will be booked under the disaster management act and IPC for furnishing false documents. Those with transit pass seal will be allowed to travel only for a day, because of safety reasons,” the official said.The department is also asking those booking Jungle Lodges and Resorts safari to fill in a separate declaration that they will avoid taking toilet breaks and won’t interact with any locals or those who are not employed by the management.

On the first day of Unlock-1, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation opened three of its properties — Madikeri, Badami and Mysuru — and the response was poor. “We will open hotels in a phased manner, depending upon the response,” said KSTDC MD Kumar Pushkar. Jungle Lodges and Resorts MD Vijay Sharma said, on the first day, Kabini, a prime property, got 50% response.