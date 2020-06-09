STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Declaring route details compulsory for tourists

Those travelling to tourism destinations will now have to fill a declaration form, clearly stating their to and fro destination, purpose and the route.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those travelling to tourism destinations will now have to fill a declaration form, clearly stating their to and fro destination, purpose and the route. The person travelling by road will have to clearly list out the road taken. The tourism department has made it mandatory so that they can ascertain where the person has come from and notify the police and health department officials.

“The number of Covid cases has been rising with people coming from high-incidence states. There is also a need to keep the police and health department officials updated, so we are asking people to fill in the routes. It is also an exercise to know if they have crossed any containment zones and also help officials trace contacts if tourists fall ill,” said a tourism department official.The self-declaration form which the guests have to upload, has been approved by the state government, and the tourism department is also putting it up online. 

“It is mandatory to be filled by all those staying at hotels. Guests also have to submit a valid government ID proof. In case someone fills wrong details and they fall ill, then they will be booked under the disaster management act and IPC for furnishing false documents. Those with transit pass seal will be allowed to travel only for a day, because of safety reasons,” the official said.The department is also asking those booking Jungle Lodges and Resorts safari to fill in a separate declaration that they will avoid taking toilet breaks and won’t interact with any locals or those who are not employed by the management.

On the first day of Unlock-1, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation opened three of its properties — Madikeri, Badami and Mysuru — and the response was poor. “We will open hotels in a phased manner, depending upon the response,” said KSTDC MD Kumar Pushkar. Jungle Lodges and Resorts MD Vijay Sharma said, on the first day, Kabini, a prime property, got 50% response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp