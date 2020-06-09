MLC polls to 4 seats deferred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to four MLC seats — two Graduates and two Teachers — scheduled to be held later this month, have been deferred due to the Covid outbreak. The Election Commission has, in an order, said that elections have been deferred only for these four seats.Four MLCs — R Chowda Reddy Thupali (JDS) and SV Sanknur (BJP) who were elected from the Graduates constituencies, Puttanna (elected from JDS, now BJP), and Sharanappa Mattoor (Cong) — are scheduled to retire on June 30.

Asked if deferring elections means extending their term, CEO Sanjiv told TNIE that it does not, and they will retire. However, elections to 12 other seats will be held as scheduled later this month — five nominated and seven elected. All three parties are making hectic preparations and lobbying is on. Council elections will be held as soon as the Rajya Sabha election is completed.

