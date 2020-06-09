STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Religious places open to thin crowd in Bengaluru

Mosques opened with restrictions; churches asked to keep 30% strength; 60% shops at KR market open; BBMP witnesses few visitors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health department issues guidelines for business travellers

The department of health and family welfare has issued guidelines for inter-state business travellers during the phased unlocking. Now, for business travellers from Karnataka returning to the state within four days, no testing or quarantine is required when they arrive. However, they should report to the Apthamitra helpline (14410) on the status of their health during the next 14 days. However, those returning to Karnataka after four days of travel should follow the quarantine protocols of the states they visit.

Business travellers from other states visiting Karnataka for a duration of upto 48 hours are exempted from tests and quarantine. If the duration of the stay in Karnataka is more than 48 hours and less than seven days, then the test will be done and they can complete their engagements and go back if they test negative. But they should be quarantined till the test results are received, according to the guidelines. Travellers having Covid negative certificates, which are not more than two days old, are also exempted from testing and quarantine requirements.

RWA to help elderly, differently-abled: New guidelines

As per the new guidelines set for the Residents Welfare Association (RWAs), with regard to precautionary measures to be taken during the pandemic, senior citizens will now have some help. The new SOP, which was released by the state government on Monday, states that residents should identify caregivers in the family or link any community volunteer or police to help the elderly as well the differently-abled. They volunteers should provide them essentials and other services.

The SOP has urged them to help the elderly, especially those who are staying alone. It also points out other restrictions such as prohibiting birthday parties or social gatherings. Those residents who develop symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, shall be moved to an area away from other individuals or they can be kept in an isolated room. 

