STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Old charm, new flavours

What’s summer without some mangoes? And in order to celebrate the king of fruits, Ranga Shankara will be hosting the 18th edition of its annual ‘mango party’ on June 14 this year.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ranga Shankara will continue to host its annual mango party, but with a small twist. Going digital for the first time in 18 years, the event will feature a range of interactive activities that celebrate the king of fruits

What’s summer without some mangoes? And in order to celebrate the king of fruits, Ranga Shankara will be hosting the 18th edition of its annual ‘mango party’ on June 14 this year. But it’s going to be different this time. While getting the community together to savour different varieties of mangoes – as they normally would do – was not a possibility this year, they knew giving the party a complete miss wasn’t an option either. For the first time ever, the event will be going online and will include a range of interactive activities for all age groups. 

This year, the event will include a storytelling competition, where children aged between five and six years send videos of their stories with mango themes. Two winning entries will be streamed on Ranga Shankara’s Facebook page. And since a mango party isn’t complete without some feasting, the event also called for submissions for mango recipes, wherein two final entries will be made by Anju Sudharshan, who runs the cafe at Ranga Shankara.

Visitors at a previous edition of the mango party

Videos of these will be uploaded on their Facebook page as well. The activities will take place in different time slots, with four intervals for a mango quiz in between. “This will be hosted by Arundhati Nag, M D Pallavi, Vivek Madan and Sihi Kahi Chandru,” says Samyuktha Manogaran, programme associate at Ranga Shankara. She adds that Kannada literary figures Jayanth Kaikini, Dundiraaj, Aparna and Jogi have written poems for the mango party, which they will recite during the online event.

The mango party will take place on Ranga Shankara’s Facebook page on June 14, 2pm onwards. 

Down memory lane
Interestingly, the 18-year-old initiative is older than the popular theatre space, which has completed 15 years in the city. According to artistic director Surendranath, the idea began during the building phase of Ranga Shankara. “Except it wasn’t a party then. It was just some of us like Girish Karnad, M S Sathyu, Arundhati Nag and others sitting on the cement blocks and sharing mangoes,” says Surendranath. Recalling the event, Nag, who founded the theatre, fondly says, “We didn’t know we were creating history. But once the construction was completed, we didn’t have any workers to share the mangoes with so we decided to share it with our audience.” Eventually, music and other activities were added to the annual June event, inviting everyone from and beyond the theatre community. There was, however, one caveat to the entry. “The party is for everyone. But you had to bring 1kg of mangoes per head,” adds Surendranath.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp