BBMP to recover all its properties with expired lease

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now recover all the properties whose lease has expired. The corporation will also register all its properties with the sub registrar as it has not been done so far, Mayor M Goutham Kumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after a meeting with BBMP officials, he said: “It is shocking that the properties were not registered. Now, they will be registered with the sub-registrar and a PID will be created. We do not know what are the assets of BBMP so far and no one had paid attention to it.

Of the 7,906 properties, so far, BBMP has evaluated 324 properties and found that the lease for 159 properties has expired. The officials have been told that all properties should be registered within a month’s time.” “A strong room will be created and a special officer will be appointed to ensure that all property documents are digitised, evaluated and their value recalculated.

It has also been decided to prepare a list and assess the value of all those properties which have been handed over by Bangalore Development Authority to BBMP,” he said. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said it has been decided to fence all BBMP properties, erect boards on them like parks, playgrounds and vacant lands. “This is the need of the hour to protect them from encroachment,” he added.