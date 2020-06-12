BMTC bus conductor tests COVID positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver-cum-conductor from Depot 24, KR Puram, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. BMTC, in a statement, said, “The employee has been admitted to the Covid- designated hospital. He was on leave for three days before he got himself tested. His results came positive on June 10.

He didn’t show any symptoms when he showed up for work. Contact tracing has been initiated by health department officials. He has travel history to Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. The workplace has been disinfected and sanitised.” “We are working with the health department to trace which routes he worked, with whom he ate or interacted with, as well as the passengers who travelled with him.

Details of passengers, however, will be difficult to track.” He is reportedly asymptomatic. “No others drivers or conductors have tested positive till now. However, it is obvious that many more will test positive, not only in BMTC but in all departments because of free movement,” a source said. Sources also said that passenger contact tracing may not be done as the bus routes were short distance. The focus will primarily be on the patient’s colleagues.