Mayor shocked by encroachments on Bannerghatta Road

Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Thursday ordered BBMP officials to recover 10.04 acres of encroached land on Bannerghatta Road.

Activists and citizens along with politicians staged a protest on Bannerghatta Road, where Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had axed trees for Phase-II, Nagawara- Gottigere line. They objected that the BBMP had given false objections to the court and that public feedback wasn't taken. Jayanagar MLA Soumya Reddy was also a part of the protest and said stern action should be taken against every one responsible, including officials

By Express News Service

Bengaluru: Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Thursday ordered BBMP officials to recover 10.04 acres of encroached land on Bannerghatta Road. Speaking after an inspection drive, he said it is shocking that there are so many encroachments and it is surprising that officials haven’t taken note of it over the years.

Now, the officials have been told to conduct a survey and take back the land. Also an inquiry is being undertaken on why the lapses occurred.

The survey was conducted in Hombegowda Nagar, behind Mico Layout in Lakkasandra village on Bannerghatta Road, where many marble units are located. The Mayor and officials found that they have extended their establishments on to BBMP lands.

