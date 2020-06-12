Ministers create confusion over online classes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscommunication between cabinet ministers and eventual wrong briefing of cabinet decisions sent parents and students of Karnataka into a tizzy on Thursday. Law and Parliamentary

affairs minister J C Madhuswamy, while briefing the press on cabinet decisions, said that the cabinet had decided to extend the suspension of online classes for students till Class 7.

On Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar had announced that online classes will be suspended for students till Class 5. “We do not know when schools can reopen but exams will be held as per schedule. We had earlier said that online education cannot be held for students till Class 5, now we have decided to extend that till Class 7,” Madhuswamy said.

Moments later, Suresh Kumar clarified that the government was only mulling suspending online classes for students up to Class 7 and it wasn’t finalised yet. “Karnataka Govt has decided to stop all On-line classes for LKG, UKG & classes up to 5th std. To extend this up to 7th std is only a suggestion from few cabinet ministers as expressed in an informal discussion and NOT a decision (SIC),” the minister tweeted.