STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA registration scam: Quack, aide held for duping hundreds

Speaking to TNIE, BDA Task Force Superintendent Shivakumar Gunare said that Swami set up an office at Chamarajpet and made people register in his organisation by paying a small sum.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

The duo reportedly duped nearly 1,000 people of lakhs

The duo reportedly duped nearly 1,000 people of lakhs | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 1,000 people were reportedly affected by the BDA site scam involving plots in Kempegowda Layout. Two individuals —Dr Vijayananada Swami, a quack from Uttara Kannada and the president of the Uttar Karnataka Raitha Prathi Adhyaksha, and one Ramesh—were running the scam for over a year. The Seshadripuram police on Friday booked cases against the duo under four sections of the IPC on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, BDA Task Force Superintendent Shivakumar Gunare said that Swami set up an office at Chamarajpet and made people register in his organisation by paying a small sum. “He said he would help them get BDA sites at throwaway prices and made them pay larger sums by forging BDA documents and the commissioner’s signature,” he said.  

BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev said, “Swami charged Rs 15,000 as application cost, Rs 10,000 as registration cost and also collected sums ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh from hundreds promising a site. BDA staffers at the lower level could be involved,” he said. 

Among the victims duped is Ravindran babu, a driver, who lost Rs 2,71,000. Apart from losing all his savings, the 39-year-old father of two, also lost the money he borrowed from friends to get a BDA site. The cost of a 30x40 site at BDA in KG Layout is Rs 23,25,002. Speaking to TNIE, Babu, said, “I knew Vijayananda for the past five years as he hails from Uttara Kannada. He told me getting a BDA site at throwaway prices was one of the benefits of joining his organisation. So I joined his group in June 2019. I will file a separate FIR against him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp