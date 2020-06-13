BDA registration scam: Quack, aide held for duping hundreds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 1,000 people were reportedly affected by the BDA site scam involving plots in Kempegowda Layout. Two individuals —Dr Vijayananada Swami, a quack from Uttara Kannada and the president of the Uttar Karnataka Raitha Prathi Adhyaksha, and one Ramesh—were running the scam for over a year. The Seshadripuram police on Friday booked cases against the duo under four sections of the IPC on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, BDA Task Force Superintendent Shivakumar Gunare said that Swami set up an office at Chamarajpet and made people register in his organisation by paying a small sum. “He said he would help them get BDA sites at throwaway prices and made them pay larger sums by forging BDA documents and the commissioner’s signature,” he said.

BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev said, “Swami charged Rs 15,000 as application cost, Rs 10,000 as registration cost and also collected sums ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh from hundreds promising a site. BDA staffers at the lower level could be involved,” he said.

Among the victims duped is Ravindran babu, a driver, who lost Rs 2,71,000. Apart from losing all his savings, the 39-year-old father of two, also lost the money he borrowed from friends to get a BDA site. The cost of a 30x40 site at BDA in KG Layout is Rs 23,25,002. Speaking to TNIE, Babu, said, “I knew Vijayananda for the past five years as he hails from Uttara Kannada. He told me getting a BDA site at throwaway prices was one of the benefits of joining his organisation. So I joined his group in June 2019. I will file a separate FIR against him.”