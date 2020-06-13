STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru suburban rail will be ready on schedule, says MP PC Mohan

Rail is a cost-effective means of travel for a city where traffic is the problem,” he said, pointing out that he had spent Rs 2.76 crore MPLAD funds for Hoodi Railway Station.

A mass transit system with integration of Metro, Suburban Rail and BMTC has been proposed. (File Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Suburban Rail project cost revised from Rs 18,621 crore to Rs 15,767 crore in February, and Rs 2,854 crore earmarked for procuring coaches through public-private partnership, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan is sticking to his word on the deadline.

“There is a financial crunch, especially because of Covid. The project will take 5-6 years to complete. In the meantime, our economy will grow and we will complete the project in time,” he told TNIE. Last year, the state government’s budget left citizens surprised: a grant of Rs 500 crore had been earmarked for 2020-21, and the project was proposed to be executed through K-RIDE. 

Mohan, who has been vocal about implementing the project for the past eight years, found other MPs getting involved too. Calling it healthy competition, he said, “Tejasvi Surya is a colleague who was elected just a year ago. I want him and everybody else to join in. This is not a project for Bangalore Central alone, but for the entire city and surroundings.

Rail is a cost-effective means of travel for a city where traffic is the problem,” he said, pointing out that he had spent Rs 2.76 crore MPLAD funds for Hoodi Railway Station. However, with funds being suspended for the next two years by the Centre, Mohan hopes that the financial situation will improve soon. “Last-mile connectivity and mass transport is required.

We should not hesitate to spend money on infrastructure because Bengaluru generates 70% revenue for the state,” he said. On lack of policies to support carpooling and bike-sharing, he said, “It needs to be sorted out. We will take it up keeping in mind the safety of passengers.” 

