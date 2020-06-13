Love triangle: 21-year-old succumbs to head injury, former and current lovers arrested

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The 21-year-old engineering student who was battling for life in a hospital after her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend assaulted her, succumbed to injuries early on Friday morning.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 21-year-old engineering student who was battling for life in a hospital after her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend assaulted her, succumbed to injuries early on Friday morning. Monica, of Chikkabanavara and a third-year BE (Architecture) student, was assaulted on June 7.

Soldevanahalli police arrested her current boyfriend Rahul, and ex-boyfriend Babith on June 9. While they were booked for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation for the assault, they will now be booked for murder since the victim has died.

Monica had been in a relationship with Rahul for the past four months and had gone to his house on June 7. “She had been in a relationship with Babith for almost four years but they broke up and she stopped taking his calls. When Babith learned that she was in Rahul’s house that day, he went there.

There was a heated argument during which Rahul assaulted her. She then went with Babith to his house where he hit her with a helmet on the head. His mother and sister were present in the house when the incident took place,” 

