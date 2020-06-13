STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

This too, has passed

A couple of days ago, my eyes opened to a buoyant ray of sunshine desperately trying to wake me up.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Mad-Hatters tea party

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning, Bangalore!

A couple of days ago, my eyes opened to a buoyant ray of sunshine desperately trying to wake me up. I wasn’t really in the brightest of moods so I shut my eyes even tighter while I turned on my side. After a while I just succumbed to that persistent ray and drew my curtains and threw open my windows. The air was crisp; the emerald foliage on the trees danced while the birds chirped and the squirrels ran up and down the jackfruit, papaya and tamarind trees, their mouths bursting with fresh fruit! It was as if nature had forgiven us.

Then why did I feel so melancholic? Because we are human beings and even if we manage to pull ourselves out of the doldrums, our fellow disconsolate will ensure that you end up feeling miserable pretty fast. Take me, for example. Surrounded by nature’s bounty, my family and friends are well and thriving, and there is the eminent exhilaration of market opening but I still felt sad. If I could borrow the lyrics of that Beatles song, Because the sky is ‘blue’, it makes me cry, I would!

I have spent the last week instilling a feeling of positivity and hope in myself and in others. I refuse to be bogged down with reams of information (and misinformation) regarding COVID-19, especially from people who are neither doctors nor healthcare professionals (but definitely need to see mental health professionals). These armchair goons and keyboard Nazis are constantly deriding and chiding responsible folk into submission with their nonsensical rhetoric.

Invariably, the statistics are lop-sided (for example, there are thousands of COVID-afflicted people dying on the streets every day), or dire warnings to ‘irresponsible’ people who dare to laugh or responsibly meet up with their ‘healthy’ friends. What is that rabid fear of keeping oneself sequestered and cloistered and then publicly shaming folks who want to ‘normalise’ their lives by meeting up with old friends and (God forbid!) shopping for ‘non-essential’ items! No one is public shaming the people who have taken a vow to remain cloistered and realistically speaking, many of us cannot monetarily afford to remain in this state of perpetual paranoia.

Social media always breeds its own set of bullies who like to lurk in the shadows of anonymity by either writing reams of material about themselves (which the other hapless cloistered ones have to read) or viciously call out folks who dare to socialise (FOMO, perhaps?) and give them their brand of hypocritical berating. If the government has lifted the lockdown and people are responsibly trying to get back to work, have a little laugh with their friends, and perhaps see a ray of light in that long dark tunnel, is it a crime? Who are these self-appointed finger-wagers to rain on your parade? 

I am free, I am strong and I am smart, kept echoing in my head as I went about arranging a ‘Mad-Hatters tea party’ for a group of my closest friends I hadn’t laid eyes on for the last three months. It was in the open environs of The Oberoi, surrounded by trees and chirping birds, and with bottles of sanitisers kept at discrete intervals.

One could only hear squeals of delight as our eyes behind the masks often brimmed with tears at the sheer pleasure of seeing each other and silently acknowledging how much our world had changed. Of course, since my strict diktat was that we were not going to speak about ‘the virus,’ we merrily spoke about everything else under the sun while feasting on a fabulous repast.The emphasis was on positivity and giving a boost to businesses, jobs and the economy, as we all exchanged ideas and gamely wore fashionable masks made by our friends. We must move on responsibly, safely and courageously… We have to believe that this too has passed!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp