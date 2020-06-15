Malls in containment zones will remain shut: BBMP on COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP has clarified that shopping malls located in containment zones will remain closed.

The civic agency has advised children below 10 years and those aged above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home, except for essential services and health purposes.

But it has left to the discretion of mall managements outside containment areas, to permit them to enter.

In malls that have been allowed to open, large gatherings and congregations will remain prohibited, and gaming arcades, children play areas and cinema halls will stay shut, BBMP said in its advisory.

Physical distancing of 6 feet, wearing of masks, sanitising of hands to be followed. Restrictions placed on the number of people inside elevators, frequent disinfection of door knobs, elevators, handrails, benches to be taken up. Norms have also been issued for air conditioning (to range between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius), seating arrangements and markings for queues.

Norms for ENT clinics



The BBMP advisory states that performing endoscopy -- nasal, rigid or flexible endoscopy for the larynx — should be avoided in a routine clinic or OPD. If there is a pressing need to perform it, second-level protective gear should be used. Teleconsultation should be preferred and crowding of patients should be discouraged.