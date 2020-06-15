STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Malls in containment zones will remain shut: BBMP on COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru

Restrictions placed on the number of people inside elevators, frequent disinfection of door knobs, elevators, handrails, benches to be taken up.

Published: 15th June 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Physical distancing of 6 feet, wearing of masks, sanitising of hands to be followed. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP has clarified that shopping malls located in containment zones will remain closed. 
The civic agency has advised children below 10 years and those aged above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home, except for essential services and health purposes.

But it has left to the discretion of mall managements outside containment areas, to permit them to enter.
In malls that have been allowed to open, large gatherings and congregations will remain prohibited, and gaming arcades, children play areas and cinema halls will stay shut, BBMP said in its advisory.  

Physical distancing of 6 feet, wearing of masks, sanitising of hands to be followed. Restrictions placed on the number of people inside elevators, frequent disinfection of door knobs, elevators, handrails, benches to be taken up. Norms have also been issued for air conditioning (to range between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius), seating arrangements and markings for queues.  

Norms for ENT clinics

The BBMP advisory states that performing endoscopy -- nasal, rigid or flexible endoscopy for the larynx — should be avoided in a routine clinic or OPD. If there is a pressing need to perform it, second-level protective gear should be used. Teleconsultation should be preferred and crowding of patients should be discouraged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus death toll containment zones
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp