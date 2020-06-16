60-year-old traffic cop tests COVID-19 positive posthumously in Bengaluru, first such case in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector from VV Puram traffic police station died and tested positive for coronavirus after his death on Monday.

This is the first such COVID-19 death of a policeman in the state, although there have been several cases of cops on duty testing positive earlier.

This traffic police officer was on leave and was suffering from heart related ailments as well.

He suffered a heart attack and was declared dead in a private hospital. He was later taken to KC General Hospital where his swab was collected for testing, which turned out to be positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.

Apart from him, another 59-year-old ASI also tested positive from the same police station.

Owing to this, all his primary and secondary contacts, including other traffic police persons he worked with will be quarantined.

Ninety-three people from the police station are under home quarantine.

"The traffic police station will also be sealed down and sanitized for two days, post which it will reopen," said Joint commissioner of police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda.