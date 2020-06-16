BBMP scam: ED files plaint against 9

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) against nine private contractors in the BBMP scam case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), stated an official spokesperson. “The ED has filed PC against NC Nagaraj, SD Shashikumar, his wife Bharathi, G Kumar Swamy, M Nagesh, C Subramani, GS Shivaswamy, Babu Rao and KS Bharath,” the spokesperson added.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation against the contractors after the Karnataka CID had charge-sheeted them for criminal conspiracy against 40 engineers and 42 contractors. The CID had stated that the BBMP had sanctioned work orders to these licensed contractors to execute a specific work but they had failed to do so but had received full payment.