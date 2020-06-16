Corporator’s viral speech creates panic, mini lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A social media post by Basavanagudi Corporator Sathyanarayana warning people to beware and not venture out unless absolutely necessary, created fear and panic among residents, so much so that the area saw a mini lockdown of its own on Monday morning.

In the viral video, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the corporator is seen informing people that there are many cases in Thyagarajanagar, Srinagar and Hanumanthanagar, so people should be cautious. He asks people of Narasimharaj Colony and Thyagarajanagar to be extra careful, while urging the police to be vigilant in catching those violating norms. The message left people confused and panicking, with roads being cleared and commercial establishments closing down. “The cases are rising and so we should not be moving around. This is what the corporator has told us. He says there is a rapid rise in cases here,” Mohan, a resident.

Talking about the incident, the corporator said, “All I have tried to do is ensure people are cautious and better informed. Cases are being reported from Thyagarajanagar, Srinagar, Hanumanthanagar, Katriguppe and Gandhi Bazaar. There are cases in Basavanagudi also. With the lockdown lifted, many people are seen standing in groups outside eateries and hotels. I am not creating panic, I am merely asking people to be careful.”