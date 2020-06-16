Covid-19 task teams to up vigil in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increased movement and including interstate travel, in and around Bengaluru Urban, the State government has decided to form task teams to step up surveillance.

A task force for Covid-19 management in Bengaluru Urban, covering all BBMP wards and talukas of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, is to be established. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar will head the task force, and chief executive officer of Zilla Panchayat and District Health Officers will report to the commissioner on Covid-19 management and implementation of Mother and Child Health programme.

In all, 17 task teams will be formed to perform high-priority tasks and are to be responsible for effective, comprehensive and timely implementation of the tasks assigned. The BBMP commissioner will review the functioning of the teams every week.