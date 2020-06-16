Put Puttenahalli Lake tender on hold: Karnataka HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that transferring the Puttenhalli Lake Birds Conservation Reserve to BBMP by the State Government is completely contradictory to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Karnataka High Court on Monday said that the BBMP is yet to respond, despite a notice being served on the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy adjourned the hearing to June 27. The interim order will continue to operate and there should be no further action on the tender called by the BBMP for maintenance of the reserve on April 17, the bench added. The bench passed this order while hearing the PIL filed by Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust against the transfer of the conservation reserve to the BBMP.