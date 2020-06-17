BMTC buses follow Covid-19 norms, private operators care a hoot

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the transport department has ensured that regulations are followed strictly by people using BMTC buses, it seems to be unaware of the norms being flouted by those using private buses.

After being off the road for nearly two months, private buses are back on city roads, flouting the state government’s guidelines. As per the guidelines for BMTC buses, no passenger should be standing and not more than 30 passengers are allowed in the bus, but there are no regulations for private buses.

Passengers, especially garment workers, government workers and labourers, are seen cramped in private buses. “BMTC buses have a limited the number of commuters, but there are no restrictions in private buses. Though crowded, I take a private bus to Peenya every day so that I do not have to wait,” said Asha L, a garment factory worker on Magadi Road.

Similar is the plight of Kamala, who goes to KR Market every day to make purchases. “Because of time constraints, I take a private bus to reach faster. I am aware of the consequences as I have children, but since I am the only breadwinner in my family, there is no other option available,” she said. She sells flowers and fruits to make a living near Peenya.

Transport commissioner N Shivakumar told TNIE, “Most of the private buses are not plying on city roads, as far as we know. But now we will look into it. The bus operators have to follow norms set by the health department,” he said.