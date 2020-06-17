STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For the love of flatbread

 Porotta, today, is much more than an emotion for the Malayali community residing in every nook and corner of social media.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the music video

By Gautham S
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Porotta, today, is much more than an emotion for the Malayali community residing in every nook and corner of social media. For Malayalis, #handsoffporotta is a political statement, a symbol of freedom and the voice of dissent. Inarguably the favourite flatbread of every Malayali, the surge in sale of porotta once dine-in services picked up is proof enough of Kerala’s unconditional love for it. Coincidentally, Avenir Technology, a digital entertainment company, has come out with a song dedicated to porotta, ‘I Miss U Daa - Porotta Song’, which depicts how much Malayalis missed the dish during lockdown.

Zia Ul Haq, Sachin Raj and Sudheesh Kumar came up with the concept, composed and sang the track. “When the trio pitched the concept of a porotta song, I was immediately hooked because who says no to porotta? Eating hot and crispy porotta with chicken or beef roast is almost a tradition here and not being able to indulge in our favourite combination during lockdown did get to a lot of us,” says Irshad M Hassan, founder, Avenir Technology.

The song was shot in Avenir’s office premises. “The song has visuals of porotta being made and it being served with piping hot chicken curry. We shot the porotta making scene in a friend’s restaurant. The remaining shots were filmed in our office canteen,” says Irshad. The lyrics were penned by Ramesh Kavil, Akhil Krishna handled the cinematography and Sanraj Amritham directed the song. The video has been viewed more than 49,000 times in just three days.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the team had to put in a lot of effort to film the song. “We used two cameras and a drone for shooting. Since we have a well-equipped technical team, postproduction work was easy. We knew a song about porotta would become an instant hit and the response so far has been terrific,” adds Irshad. It’s mere coincidence that the song and the decision to impose 18 per cent GST on frozen porottas happened at the same time. “Porotta is not a luxury food item to charge GST like this. Keralites won’t agree to this, which is evident on social media,” adds Irshad.The trio and the company are soon planning to come out with ‘Bullet Anthem’. “We are also working on a web series,” says Irshad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp