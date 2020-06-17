STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Matter of pride: 21 days, lifelong support

Some studies claim it takes all of 21 days to form a new habit.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some studies claim it takes all of 21 days to form a new habit. A city-based venture decided to use this nugget of information to help people become better allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Circle, a diversity and inclusion consultancy, recently launched the #21DaysAllyChallenge for Pride Month, which celebrates the community. The idea is simple: Participants are given 21 “micro tasks” that could take them anywhere between five minutes to 50 minutes. 

“The tasks are small enough that people can pace them over 21 days or attempt a couple of them together,” says Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder of Pride Circle. Having started on June 1, the initiative has so far called for tasks like read a coming out story of an LGBTQ+ individual, introspect why you want to be an ally, learn about LGBTQ+ laws in your country, watch a queer film, follow community individuals on social media and so on.

Currently, the initiative, which was launched on a global scale, has over 5,000 participants, including individuals, companies like NASA, Infosys, IBM, Intel, etc, and schools and educational institutes like Indian Institute of Management (Ranchi) and Tagore International School (Vasant Vihar). Participants from countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, Serbia, USA, UK, Thailand, South Africa, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia are also taking part. 

Since one of the objectives is to take conscious steps to recognise and neutralise biases and stereotypes about LGBTQ+ community, each task also goes up with a list of resources for people to check out. “Each completed task can fetch you points and then there are bonus tasks and referrals for extra points,” says Ramaswamy, adding that new tasks are added every week day, at 12 pm IST.

A separate leaderboard for individuals and companies has also been created. Registrations are still open for the challenge, which concludes on July 1, with winners being announced on July 15. “Our top 10 individual winners will get gift vouchers from our reward partners,” says Ramaswamy, adding that companies will get a certificate of appreciation and a badge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LGBTQ+ community
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp