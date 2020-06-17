Student community to observe solidarity stand during PU exam in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a token of solidarity with the students giving their II PU English exam on Thursday even as the COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the Bangalore Student Community is organising a silent solidarity stand outside Mount Carmel College from 12.30 pm.

“The upcoming week will see students from SSLC giving exams as well. Later, students from colleges will be forced to give exams. With cases rising, putting student lives at stake is immoral. No matter what, human lives matter. Students cannot be used as an experiment,” said Dhruv Jatti from the Bangalore Student Community.

The community members said they will neither obstruct traffic nor disrupt students from attending the exam. They also said only a maximum of 100 students will gather to adhere to social distancing. The solidarity stand, according to them, is to highlight the concerns of numerous students giving the exam in the midst of the pandemic.