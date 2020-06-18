Bengaluru’s landmark hospital to close doors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital, which has been in service for 50 years in Bengaluru, will be closing down inpatient services on 30 June, 2020 and out patient services on 31 July, 2020. The Dr Mrs Sita Bhateja’s Nursing Home Charitable Trust, which runs and manages the hospital, will continue its charitable activities as always, said managing trustee and medical director, Dr Arvind Bhateja.While one can’t help but think the news comes in light of the ongoing pandemic, Bhateja points out that the decision was actually taken over a year-and-a-half-ago.

“The hospital was always run by the family. The next generation within the family has chosen to pursue other fields unrelated to medicine. Hence, we have made the conscientious decision to move onto the next chapter. Although this announcement happens to coincide with the current COVID-19 crisis, it has nothing to do with it,” he said.

The current team of specialists serving at the hospital will be moving to Sparsh Speciality Hospital on Infantry Road. The journey began in 1965, when Sita Devi Sachdev (Dr Sita Bhateja’s maiden name) started a nursing home. Over the years, the nursing home became well-known for obstetrics and gynaecology.

Her son, Dr Arvind Bhateja, later expanded the scope of the care provided, to to include neuro and spine surgery, orthopaedics, intensive care, internal medicine, urology, plastic surgery and maxillofacial surgery. “We are grateful and humbled to have played a significant role in the history of Bangalore,” said Bhateja.