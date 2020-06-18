Spacing out 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sparsh Bhowmick has been a busy 11-year-old these days. Making the best of the current bleak times, the city-based student has been learning website design and has even created his own website on a topic close to his heart – space. Called letsexplorespace.com, the website provides news on different space missions. So far, Bhowmick has blogged about the SpaceX flight to the International Space Station (ISS), India’s future attempt to soft land on moon through Chandrayaan-3, US astronaut Sunita Williams’ flight to space, India’s Gaganyaan mission and other space-related topics.

An aspiring astronaut, Bhowmick made the website to put together information about space missions in one place. “To get to know the smallest details, I had to watch entire videos that are about 8 - 10 minutes long. So, I made this blog where you can know what the space agencies are doing in just one minute,” says the Class 5 student of Greenwood High International School.

The youngster built this website from scratch, even investing `550 (prize money from a recent drawing competition) himself to purchase the domain name. His parents further fuelled his passion by introducing him to topics likes ‘search engine optimisation’ and ‘web analytics’. Now, Bhowmick regularly tracks his site’s performance and works on technical improvements in addition to the blog’s content.

The student hopes to take up space science in future and has already identified institutes he would like to target to get into after his IB diploma. Bhowmick’s teachers too are thrilled with his drive. Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High says, “His effort is worth emulating and I would like to see more students doing this.”