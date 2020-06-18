STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Spacing out 

An aspiring astronaut, Bhowmick made the website to put together information about space missions in one place.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sparsh Bhowmick

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sparsh Bhowmick has been a busy 11-year-old these days. Making the best of the current bleak times, the city-based student has been learning website design and has even created his own website on a topic close to his heart – space. Called letsexplorespace.com, the website provides news on different space missions. So far, Bhowmick has blogged about the SpaceX flight to the International Space Station (ISS), India’s future attempt to soft land on moon through Chandrayaan-3, US astronaut Sunita Williams’ flight to space, India’s Gaganyaan mission and other space-related topics.

An aspiring astronaut, Bhowmick made the website to put together information about space missions in one place. “To get to know the smallest details, I had to watch entire videos that are about 8 - 10 minutes long. So, I made this blog where you can know what the space agencies are doing in just one minute,” says the Class 5 student of Greenwood High International School.

The youngster built this website from scratch, even investing `550 (prize money from a recent drawing competition) himself to purchase the domain name.  His parents further fuelled his passion by introducing him to topics likes ‘search engine optimisation’ and ‘web analytics’. Now, Bhowmick regularly tracks his site’s performance and works on technical improvements in addition to the blog’s content.

The student hopes to take up space science in future and has already identified institutes he would like to target to get into after his IB diploma. Bhowmick’s teachers too are thrilled with his drive. Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High says, “His effort is worth emulating and I would like to see more students doing this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp