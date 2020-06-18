Why rush for NEET now: Aspirants

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a month more to go for the national level entrance exams for undergraduate engineering and medical programme, but aspirants are agitated about writing the examinations and have flooded the HRD minister and the ministry’s Twitter handles.

Over the past two days, both MHRD minister Ramesh Kumar Pokhriyal and the Ministry of HRD on their social media handles have been promoting the achievements of the ruling government in education. They have been posting various programmes successfully undertaken by the department. But students remain adamant about their demands for postponing JEE and NEET examinations with campaigns such as #healthoverexam and #Postpone_neet_jee.

Some even questioned the government’s plans to open schools in a phased manner. “Why conduct JEE mains and NEET in July even corona cases are increasing exponentially,” asked Ritik Jain. Students even started an online petition on change.org which had more than 1.6 lakh signatories till Wednesday evening. “Conducting Board and entrance examinations in July will be a decision that the Union government will regret later,” said the strongly-worded appeal.

“Maharashtra government has cancelled the examinations of even the final year students (where fewer students are enrolled compared to other examinations). Even if the government ensures social distancing inside the centres, what about the crowd outside the centre? What’s the rush and why,” the signatories demanded.

To add to the melee, fake messages began floating on social media about an approved ‘rescheduling of the NEET examination’. The ministry of HRD clarified that there has been no advisory on postponing the test.

NEET examination will be held on July 26 and JEE Main July 18-23.

SC dismisses PIL, allows SSLC exams to be conducted

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stood by the decision of Karnataka High Court made on May 27, on the state government conducting SSLC exams from June 25 onwards. “Even the students who would not be able to take the examination have been protected,” it said. A petition was filed by Rajashree, an educationist who runs institutions in Belagavi district. This was after a PIL was filed in HC by M Lokesh and two others seeking cancellation of SSLC exams and promotion of all students based on their pre-board scores. The petition stated that if 8.5 lakh children, their parents and staff gather around exam centres, it could pose a health risk.