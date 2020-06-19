STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joyous students hug friends, ignore Covid norms

PU II students write Eng exam; 223 were from containment zones; 20, including 2 from city, were unwell

Published: 19th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Students stand in a haphazard manner, as they wait to enter NMKRV College for their PU II exam. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By PEARL MARIA D ’SOUZA & PREEJA PRASAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru saw 99,396 students taking the 2nd PU English examination on Thursday, the first public exam conducted post lockdown. Of the 1,02,717 registered, 3,321 remained absent. Only two students in the city appeared for the exams with health issues and none came from containment zones. Norms went for a toss especially after the examination at many centres. “Social distancing norms were zero. Despite the students writing their exams in separate rooms, everyone crowded after that,” said Kaveri Kumar, whose son wrote the exam at St Francis College in Bengaluru.

“At Krupa Niti College, the gates were closed and the students and parents had to crowd outside. This was just one exam. We are now worried for those who have to write SSLC exams,” she added. Sai Satya Narayan whose centre was St Francis College, said, “There were no boxes or markings for students to maintain distance. The staff were also in a hurry to get all students inside the hall,” he told TNIE. Karnataka’s statewide records indicate that 223 students who attended the exams had arrived from containment zones and another 20 students -- including the two from Bengaluru -- were found to be sick with either fever, cold or cough.

The highest number of students coming from containment zone (162) was in Dharwad district. More than 5 lakh students (5,72,665) attended the exam in 1,016 centres in the state. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said the exams this year were incident-free with no papers leaks or cheating at centres. However, the department acknowledged violation of socialdistancing norms, especially as concerned parents thronged the premises of the examination centres at various centres across the State. “Parents were requested not to enter the premises. Even so, they crowded. This was witnessed at 24 to 26 out of 1,016 centres,” said Kumar.

“A showcause notice will be given to chief examiners,” he added. Students at various centres were found hugging and holding hands. The department officials also saw crowding at the gate, barricades and at the doors of the exam centres, which they hope to overcome in the upcoming SSLC examination which is slated to begin on June 25.

SSLC messages

Kumar said room numbers for SSLC examination scheduled from June 25 will be sent to cell phone numbers. Besides, additional notice boards with exam hall details will be placed at exam centres. Meanwhile, students withdrew the planned silent solidarity march which was planned to be held outside outside Mount Carmel College against holding of examination despite the spike in number of Covid-19 cases.

A student being screened before
entering college
premises on Thursday |
SHRIRAM BN

Results for PUC II exam likely in July first week: Minister Bengaluru: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Department Suresh Kumar on Thursday told mediapersons that the department’s plan is to come out with the results of second PUC board examination by the first week of July. He also asked all evaluators to arrive for the evaluation of the pending subjects. So far, of the 39 subjects, valuation has been completed for 26 subjects. Meanwhile, corrections for nine subjects are in their last phase.

The papers that are pending for evaluation are physics, chemistry, mathematics, computer science, statistics, and biology, besides English. Evaluation for English paper will be held in 20 districts, said Suresh, urging teachers to gather for evaluation across the state, considering the high number of attendees for the paper. He also assured timely remuneration.

Complaint lodged against minister A complaint has been filed against Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar, accusing him of intentionally pushing for and aiding SSLC exams, which may result in deaths and severe ailments. The complaint was lodged at Halasur Gate police station by the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath, on Thursday. The organisation accused that the minister, though it was not his duty to conduct SSLC exams, is unnecessarily pushing the Department of Public Instruction to conduct exams, though there was provision to promote the students based on internal assessment marks. “Innocent students may contract Covid-19 for no fault of theirs but only because the minister is forcing the department to hold exams,” the complaint stated. The police, who however, have not registered FIR and said they will take the decision only after consulting legal experts in the matter,” the police said.

