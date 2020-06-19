STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Smart City’ squads to check on people in home quarantine

The squads and vehicles were launched by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Thursday, after a meeting with Health Department officials earlier in the day.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

A gas agency employee delivers cylinders to residents of a containment zone near Begur, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state Health Department have formed 50 squads to ensure that all those under home quarantine stay indoors and do not violate norms. The Smart City teams have also been tasked with tracking people who have tested positive after being shifted from institutional quarantine. Normally, it takes 20 hours to track a person, but these teams will have to cut down on time, based on available logistics.

But all this will work only when there is proper testing. Citing the example of an apartment complex in Arehalli in Uttarahali, C Kumar, a resident, pointed out, “A person was found positive, but no testing was done on other residents of the floor and the neighbours. No one was stamped and the 21-day home quarantine was not observed. No ASHA or health worker approached us and no samples were taken. If this is the case, then there is no use of forming squads as no one is stamped.” 

The squads and vehicles were launched by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Thursday, after a meeting with Health Department officials earlier in the day. At the meeting, it was also decided to speed up the process of tracing people to be brought to quarantine. Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Secretary Captain P Manivannan has been made the nodal officer in charge of the squads and to ensure that quarantine norms are not violated. 

Citizens can be a part of the squads and work with booth-level officers, by registering on register.quarantinesquad.in. BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said the squads will track those who are violating norms. “Our biggest worry is those from other states who have completed their institutional quarantine and are violating home quarantine norms. The squads will trace such people, file FIRs and take them to institutional quarantine. Apart from this, officials will also visit homes and check the status of all those in quarantine,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine BBMP Smart City teams COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp