BBMP’s new task: Documenting Bengaluru’s flora, fauna, biodiversity experts

The committee in Bengaluru comprises the Mayor as chairman, BBMP Commissioner as secretary, and members include those from NGOs and professors of Bengaluru University. 

Published: 20th June 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 02:03 PM

Bengaluru, Vidhana Soudha

Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JP Park in Mathikere is not only set to become Bengaluru’s first Heritage Biodiversity Park, it will also be a part of People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR), a database of flora and fauna in the city being prepared by BBMP along with Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB). At a meeting with the KBB chairman held here on Friday, BBMP was tasked with creating a database of flora and fauna of the city. Citizens, NGOs, experts and those who have sound knowledge of the city’s biodiversity must also be documented in the PBR along with their findings.

H S Ranganathaswamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP Forest Cell, who participated in the meeting said, “We suggested JP Park so that we can protect the city’s lung space. As part of the PBR, we have been asked to identify more such spaces within three months,” he said, adding that the final decision to declare JP Park as a heritage park will be taken after a field visit at the end of this month. 

Ananth Hegde Ashisara, chairman of KBB, who chaired the meeting, told TNIE that according to the Karnataka Biodiversity Act, PBR of every zilla, taluk and municipality should be completed. Under this, native plants, birds, insects, animals, water bodies, wetlands, urban wildlife species, hillocks, trees and plant species will be registered. So far, 3,000 PBRs of gram panchayats have been prepared and 6,000 panchayat committees have been formed. “There is no set timeline yet, but it is about time we start identifying these places,” he added. 

The committee in Bengaluru comprises the Mayor as chairman, BBMP Commissioner as secretary, and members include those from NGOs and professors of Bengaluru University. The KBB further instructed BBMP to ensure that at least 5% of the budget is kept aside to increase the city’s green cover. They said that while taking up developmental work under the Smart City project, importance should be given to green belt conservation.

