With 60 cases in 18 days, dengue makes comeback in Bengaluru

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the country is still reeling under a pandemic, dengue is making a comeback in Bengaluru. The state health department recorded 60 cases between June 1 and June 18 in BBMP limits and 66 cases from Bengaluru Urban district. This year, 1704 cases have been recorded in the state, of which 337 are from BBMP limits.

“With intermittent rain for the last few days, there has been an increase in dengue cases as water has stagnated, inviting mosquitoes to breed. This month we are seeing patients with dengue-like symptoms. Those who live near lakes, ponds, apartment with swimming pools, gardens are more prone to the virus,” said Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director of Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital. She added that heavy rain usually washes away mosquito larvae.

“There is an increase in the number of patients visiting with dengue-like symptoms. Some of them are testing negative for the virus. Dengue is treatable with paracetamol and lots of fluids. High fever, vomiting and leaking capillaries lead to dehydration. Liver function derangement adds to the problems and if severe can lead to complications like hepatitis, ARDS/respiratory failure or Shock

Syndrome. Low platelets predispose to bleeding,” said Dr Manohar KN, Consultant Physician, Manipal Hospital, adding that it can take three to 10 days for treatment.

Dengue can be identified with either ELISA IGM test or NS1 Antigen test. “The ELISA IGM test detects the IGM antibodies in the patient after four days of onset of fever and detects the virus. If the test is done too early, dengue might not get detected. The NS1 test can be done early,” Dr Manohar further said.