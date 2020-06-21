Bengaluru Urban again tops with 94 Covid-19 positives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban again recorded the highest number of cases for a district, registering 94 Covid-positives on Saturday. The tally for the entire state was 416 cases, taking the total to 8,697. The number of discharges were 181 and the total was 5,391. Of 416 cases, 116 were interstate passengers and 22 international passengers. The state recorded nine Covid deaths of them, three were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Bidar, one each from Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Davanagere. The toll now stands at 132. In Bengaluru, the three dead are all men, aged 46, 56 and 39.

Two from Bidar were a 51-yearold woman and 65-year-old man. In Udupi, a 54-year-old man, and in Chikkamagaluru a 72-year-old woman died. In the others’ list was a 66-yearold woman. Others include cases of other states and internat ional quarant ined passengers.

Bidar district was next on the list with 73 cases, Ballari and Ramanagar had 38 cases, Kalaburgi 34, Mysuru 22, Hassan 16, Raichur 15, Udupi 13 cases, Haveri 12 cases, Vijaypura nine, Chikkamagaluru eight cases, Dharwad and Chikkaballapur five cases each, Mandya, Uttara Kannada, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural had four cases, Davangere three cases, Bagalkot, Shivamogga, Gadag and Tumakuru two cases each, and one case each from Belagavi and Chamrajanagar.