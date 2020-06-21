STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Psychiatry ICU block sealed in NIMHANS Bengaluru after 34-year-old patient tests COVID-19 positive

After being shifted to Victoria Hospital, four patients adjacent to her were deemed high risk contacts and were quarantined in another block, 20 others were shifted to a different block.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIMHANS Psychiatry emergency and ICU building was sealed down after a 34-year-old woman who was in preoperative care tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday evening.

Her swab was taken before going into operation. She was placed in the holding area before that and awaiting admission.

After being shifted to Victoria Hospital, four patients adjacent to her were deemed high risk contacts and were quarantined in another block, 20 others were shifted to a different block as precautionary measure.

"Another 30-year-old woman who had come to the Neurosurgery block for elective surgery of meningioma, was kept in preoperative holding ward, turned COVID-19 positive, as the person was not moving around and confined to bed, no one will be quarantined. Seven patients who were in same ward are under observation and after 5-7 days, their swab will be taken for testing," said Dr. Shashidhara HN, specialist grade psychiatrist and resident medical officer at NIMHANS.

He also added that sanitization, surface and environment cleaning was done as per standard protocol and that all health workers were wearing PPE kits, eliminating chances of cross contamination.

Psychiatric ICU services were temporarily affected but as the institute has multiple blocks which are separated geographically, the services were relocated without hindrance, he further said.

Patients are kept at a distance from each other, so there is less chance of the virus spreading, the institute said.

Apart from these two cases, a third case of a 32-year-old female hospital assistant, working in another psychiatry ward too came to light.

"She turned positive and was shifted to Victoria Hospital. 10 patients and 10 other health care workers of that ward are being monitored. Until now two psychiatry and one neurosurgey patient, as well as 10 staff
have tested positive for the virus. The staff include seven women and three men, of which three people were inter-state returnees," Dr. Shashidhara explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIMHANS NIMHANS Bengaluru Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp