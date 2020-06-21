Second Covid-19 death in Bengaluru police dept after head constable succumbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old head constable, attached to Kalasipalya police station, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.He had tested positive four days ago and was being treated at Victoria Hospital. This is the second death in the police department. So far, 36 policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus. A senior police officer at Kalasipalya police station said the head constable had been assigned to the Cheetah motorcycle patrol squad and was staying in Cottonpet with his family.

His primary and secondary contacts have been traced and placed under quarantine. Earlier this week, an ASI from VV Puram traffic police station, who had a suffered cardiac arrest and had died while undergoing treatment, had also tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, attached with Wilson Garden traffic police station, and a head constable at Cubbon Park police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The BBMP fumigated both police stations. The primary and secondary contacts of both policemen have been quarantined. Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Extra safety measures have been adopted following increasing number of cases among policemen. On-duty police personnel have been asked not to come in physical contact with the public and to use PPE kits. They are well equipped now as per the SOP issued by the department.”

15 cops in Myuru, 2 in Hassan test +ve Mysuru/Hassan: Fifteen KSRP personnel who had gone to Bengaluru on duty and were staying in their official accommodation in Mysuru after their return, reported positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Along with them two TN returnees, one AP returnee and one from Delhi also tested positive. In Hassan, 16 persons including two police constables attached to 14th KSRP battalion, Hassan, tested positive, taking the number of infected persons to 287 in the district. Deputy Commissioner R Girish said the two police constables are from Hassan and other 14 are from Channarayapatna taluk with a travel history to Maharastra.