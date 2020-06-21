STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Second Covid-19 death in Bengaluru police dept after head constable succumbs

A 56-year-old head constable, attached to Kalasipalya police station, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cubbon Park Police Station was sealed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus, in Bengaluru, on Saturday | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old head constable, attached to Kalasipalya police station, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.He had tested positive four days ago and was being treated at Victoria Hospital. This is the second death in the police department. So far, 36 policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus. A senior police officer at Kalasipalya police station said the head constable had been assigned to the Cheetah motorcycle patrol squad and was staying in Cottonpet with his family.

His primary and secondary contacts have been traced and placed under quarantine. Earlier this week, an ASI from VV Puram traffic police station, who had a suffered cardiac arrest and had died while undergoing treatment, had also tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, attached with Wilson Garden traffic police station, and a head constable at Cubbon Park police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The BBMP fumigated both police stations. The primary and secondary contacts of both policemen have been quarantined. Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Extra safety measures have been adopted following increasing number of cases among policemen. On-duty police personnel have been asked not to come in physical contact with the public and to use PPE kits. They are well equipped now as per the SOP issued by the department.”

15 cops in Myuru, 2 in Hassan test +ve Mysuru/Hassan: Fifteen KSRP personnel who had gone to Bengaluru on duty and were staying in their official accommodation in Mysuru after their return, reported positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Along with them two TN returnees, one AP returnee and one from Delhi also tested positive. In Hassan, 16 persons including two police constables attached to 14th KSRP battalion, Hassan, tested positive, taking the number of infected persons to 287 in the district. Deputy Commissioner R Girish said the two police constables are from Hassan and other 14 are from Channarayapatna taluk with a travel history to Maharastra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp