Bengaluru: Duo arrested in loan fraud case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A banking fraud to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore was averted by the alert staffers of a Canara Bank branch. The accused are arrested. On June 15, two men walked into a Canara Bank branch to avail a housing loan for one of them.

The loanee submitted documents. The bank staffers suspected something amiss on noticing multiple enquiries from other financial institutions and sought additional ID proof. The CIBIL report generated on new ID proof revealed several loans availed from other banks.

The report disclosed that the person is holding another PAN card. The branch alerted the police and based on their instruction, they informed the accused to visit the bank on Saturday and got them arrested.