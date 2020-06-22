Bengaluru sees highest daily spike of COVID-19, five more deaths in state take toll to 137

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just two days, COVID-19 cases jumped from 8,000 to 9,150 in Karnataka, with 453 reported on June 21. Of the 453 cases, 136 were patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI). Bengaluru saw its highest daily spike with 196 cases, of which 102 are ILI patients and 67 are having their contacts traced.

Eight of the patients from the city were contacts of a former patient with code number 2030. Five more deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 137. These include three patients in Bengaluru and two in Bidar.

A 53-year-old woman with ILI, fever, cold, cough and thyroid disease was admitted on June 10 and passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday. A 62-year-old male with ILI, fever, diabetes who was admitted on June 16, died the same day in the city.

A 55-year-old man with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), pneumonia, respiratory distress, obesity and chronic alcoholism was admitted on June 18 and passed away two days later in Bengaluru.

The two deaths from Bidar include a 70-year-old man who suffered loss of appetite, weakness and hypertension. He was admitted to hospital and passed away on June 18. The other includes a 46-year-old man, who was admitted on June 17 and passed away a day later. Eleven out of 40 cases in Ballari were people with ILI, 29 out of 39 cases in Kalaburagi were returnees from Maharashtra.

While 28 out of 39 cases in Vijayapura were from containment zones, 9 out of 18 cases in Mysuru were returnees from Bengaluru. Bidar saw 13 cases, Dakshina Kannada 7, Uttara Kannada and Kolar 8 each, Mandya and Hassan reported 5 each, Tumakuru 4, Yadagiri, Chikkaballapura and Haveri saw 3 each, Raichur, Shivamogga and Ramanagara 2 each and Chikkamagaluru 1. There were cases of super spreaders in Gadag, Bagalkot and Davangere districts.