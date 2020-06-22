STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flood of COVID-19 patients exhausts Bengaluru's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases staff

The hospital has a team of 15 doctors and a few nurses, who have to take care of SARI and ILI cases, COVID-19 patients and also people coming in with other conditions.

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases

An ambulance leaves gates of RGICD, which has been receiving a huge number of Covid cases, in Bengaluru. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By ​Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), which was looking into only Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases, turned into a COVID-designated hospital on Thursday, it is being flooded with coronavirus cases, exhausting the shortstaffed facility. RGICD got the Covid tag after Victoria Hospital started running out of beds, and now, cases are being diverted here.

The hospital has a team of 15 doctors and a few nurses, who have to take care of SARI and ILI cases, COVID patients and also people coming in with other conditions.

RGICD director Dr C Nagaraj said, "The work load has increased now, and we have been involved in the Covid battle since day one. We are all working tirelessly and none of our doctors and nurses have taken a holiday. With an overload of patients now, it is getting difficult for us. We have asked the government to assign us doctors from the Bangalore Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI) and they have agreed to send 20 doctors. Once they come in, the situation will improve."

RGICD had 104 beds dedicated for Covid patients, but by Sunday, in a span of four days, all the beds are full. "We did not expect so many patients. With the government recently deciding to take the services of private hospitals, the burden on our hospital and other government facilities will reduce," he said.

But a video from the hospital's COVID ward went viral where patients are seen complaining about bad facilities and food, and lack of hygiene. Dr Nagaraj has set up a dedicated war room to look into the needs of patients.

"The patients needed toiletries and different cuisines. But we are giving them what dieticians suggested. However, we have set up a war room and doctors are individually asking patients what they require and we are providing it. We are now double-checking their needs," he said.

Girish Kumar, a patient at the COVID ward, said, "We don’t have any problems now. All the facilities are in place."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases COVID19 Coronavirus RGICD COVID patients RGICD COVID pressure Bengaluru COVID19 hospitals
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp