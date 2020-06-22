Three die in accident in Bengaluru while popping wheelies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people died in an accident while popping wheelies and performing stunts on two-wheelers on Sunday morning on Ballari Road. Md Adi Ayan (19) and Syed Riyaz (21) left home early in the morning without informing their parents.

They were performing stunts side-by-side while riding at high speed when they crashed into each other. Two of them died on the spot while the third was declared brought dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital, police said. Passersby alerted Yelahanka traffic police. Police filed a suo motu case and further investigations are on.