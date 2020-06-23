STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA chargesheets 12 accused for procuring sim cards for terrorists, five hail from Bengaluru

Among the accused, Pachaiyappan, A Rajesh, Anbarasan T,  Abdul Rahiman, Liyakath Ali and Khaja Mohideen hail from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

SIM Card

Representational image (Wikimedia commons)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)  on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against 12 arrested accused persons involved in the case related to fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM cards, for ISIS/Daish terrorists, aiding their activities in India, said the NIA official spokesperson.

Among the accused, Pachaiyappan, A Rajesh, Anbarasan T,  Abdul Rahiman, Liyakath Ali and Khaja Mohideen hail from Tamil Nadu and Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, aged, Mohammed Zaid, Ejaz Pasha, Hussain Shariff and Mahboob Pasha are from Bengaluru.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 120B, 201, 465, 468, 471 and 34 for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, forgery and common intent along with Sections
25 (1A) of Arms Act and Section 17, 18, 18B, 19, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities  (Prevention) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Bengaluru
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp