NIA chargesheets 12 accused for procuring sim cards for terrorists, five hail from Bengaluru
Published: 23rd June 2020 10:36 PM | Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:36 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against 12 arrested accused persons involved in the case related to fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM cards, for ISIS/Daish terrorists, aiding their activities in India, said the NIA official spokesperson.
Among the accused, Pachaiyappan, A Rajesh, Anbarasan T, Abdul Rahiman, Liyakath Ali and Khaja Mohideen hail from Tamil Nadu and Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, aged, Mohammed Zaid, Ejaz Pasha, Hussain Shariff and Mahboob Pasha are from Bengaluru.
The chargesheet has been filed under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 120B, 201, 465, 468, 471 and 34 for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, forgery and common intent along with Sections
25 (1A) of Arms Act and Section 17, 18, 18B, 19, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.