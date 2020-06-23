Nominees of all parties enter Council unopposed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members to seven vacant seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council were elected unopposed on Monday with no additional candidates in the fray. Four BJP candidates — Pratap Simha Nayak, Sunil Vallyapure, M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar — two Congress candidates — B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed — and one JDS — Govinda Raju — were elected unopposed eliminating the need for voting in the biennial Council polls.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has the authority to suggest names of five candidates to be nominated under the Governor quota. Legislative Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer M K Vishalakshi declared the election of the seven candidates.