Shooting down pandemic blues

Roshne Balasubramanian

BENGALURU: People across the globe have been looking for new ways to battle coronavirus. In times of such crisis, artists have time and again come forward to spread positivity. Cinema Rendezvous, a not-for-profit organisation and a film club headed by Tamil actor Shylaja Chetlur, will now be hosting a ‘Lock Down Shortfilm Contest’. They have also been hosting virtual discussions on films and story writing sessions.

“As a club, we are used to meeting at least once a month and because of that, a certain synergy has been created. So it was important for us to come up with ideas to keep members and enthusiasts engaged. After a successful session where around 12 participants got together to write character sketches, I thought the next should be a platform for people to explore the world of short filmmaking,” says Chetlur, adding that her observation of people using their mobile cameras to shoot ‘quarantine home videos’ was the seed of thought.

Themed ‘Lockdown Love’, the competition urges people to describe the one or many things that gave them solace during this period. While there is no restriction on the topic, the short film shouldn’t exceed three minutes. “There’s a prevailing sense of negativity and sometimes we have to tell ourselves to be happy... something as simple as looking at the mirror as you brush and thinking that you look nice today can make you feel a little better,” Chetlur says. She further shares, “We will be announcing prizes in three categories — Best Short Documentary, Best Short Fiction and Specific Focus: Environment. The prize money is `5,000 (each).”

The contest, Chetlur says, is also a personal endeavour to connect senior citizens with the youngsters while they are together at home. “This short film contest, I think, will be a good opportunity for people and families to bond. A grandparent’s story can be visually woven by a technically sound GenZ or a millennial. It will also give people a different perspective on how short films and series are made. People will perhaps understand that the visual mediums tell stories that have a more endearing value to humankind than just entertainment,” she says. Final video entries can be emailed to lockdownshortfilmcontest@gmail.com before July 1. Winners will be announced on July 8.