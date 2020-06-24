KIA closes north runway, opens south

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three months after it was originally scheduled, the new South Parallel Runway at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) became fully operational from Monday afternoon. This follows the closure of the North runway completely to carry out rehabilitation and upgradation works, the first time since it began operations in 2008.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief executive Officer of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited Hari Marar said, “A portion of the runway was closed eight years ago to carry out work along one portion. We are closing it completely for the first time.” Asked if the new runway had got CAT-III compliance which would allow it to operate under zero visibility conditions, Marar said that would take time. “It will happen by the end of this year,” he said.

Marar said an average of 90 arrivals and departures take place here presently, he added. However, a source said the figure was likely to be around 140 to 150 Air Traffic Movements (arrivals plus departures).

An official release said the rehabilitation works on the North Runway will be completed by December 2020. “The rehabilitation includes strengthening and resurfacing of the runway as well as installation of Runway center line lights.

Once complete, these enhancements offer flexibility to operate both runways in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.” An official spokesperson said, “We currently have eight taxiways. Two more will be added as part of upgradation works.”