Player tests Coivd-19 positive, Karnataka Golf Association temporarily shut

The KGA was alerted about the positive case on Tuesday afternoon, and the authorities acted quickly and closed the facility, including its clubhouse.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few weeks after golfing activities resumed at the Karnataka Golf Association, it was shuttered again on Tuesday, as one of its members, who had played golf on June 13, tested Covid-positive. 

The KGA was alerted about the positive case on Tuesday afternoon, and the authorities acted quickly and closed the facility, including its clubhouse. “The KGA had to be closed to sanitise the entire area. Surrounding areas of KGA too should be searched. It is difficult to predict as to when the golf course could be open again,” said a KGA source. 

Though KGA might not be buzzing with activity as compared to pre-Covid times, authorities have informed all the people who might have come in contact with the infected person to report to the Covid war room. Those who played alongside him and the caddie have also been apprised of the situation. It is learnt that some of them have already gone for tests, while more could follow soon. Golf was one of the first sports to begin in Karnataka last month and a lot of players were taking part.” “I would not like to call it a blow. We have to get used to such situations. The only thing we can do is to take all precautions and stay safe and hope things improve,” the source added.

Karnataka Golf Association COVID 19
