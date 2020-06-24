STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGUHS exam schedule subject to lockdown

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) may revise the timetable undergraduate students’ exam.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) may revise the timetable undergraduate students’ exam. However, this is subject to the government’s revised lockdown norms which will come out by June 30. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said the exams are scheduled to start from July 20. Postgraduate, dental and MPT students, who have completed their syllabus, will have their exams from July 14 as usual, added the V-C.This comes as a respite to several students who went back to their hometowns and are expected to return to the city. 

NEET PG coaching
To increase the number of Karnataka-based students in medical programmes, the institute has initiated the process for providing online training courses for undergraduate students on NEET PG, said the vice-chancellor.

Scholarship  for students 
To help economically backward students, the institute has started the ‘Scholarship for Poor and Meritorious Students’ from the academic year 2020-21 onwards, he said. They have received 208 applications for the scholarship so far of which just 40 will be shortlisted. 

Upgrading govt colleges
RGUHS is looking to upgrade more than 17 government autonomous medical colleges affiliated to it by setting up molecular biology and simulation labs on their premises. Technical specifications for establishing such labs have been finalized in consultation with experts, said V-C Sacchidanand. Tenders will be floated soon.

