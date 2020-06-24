University convocation on June 25 to be streamed live

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 22nd annual convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be held on June 25 at the NIMHANS convention centre. The event will be streamed online as well.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will confer the degrees to the students. Minister of Medical Education K Sudhakar will be present through video conference.

Former director of the Indian Institute of Science Professor Padmanabhan Balaram will be the chief guest. Altogether, 36,434 candidates will receive their degrees.Of the total number of students, 7,421 graduated in general medicine, 3,159 in dentistry, 4,957 in AYUSH, 1,335 in homeopathy, 3,923 in pharmacy, 13,367 in nursing and 2,272 in physiotherapy and other allied health courses. Altogether, 99 women and 32 men won gold medals, thus outnumbering the men.

Addressing media persons about the convocation, Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said just the dignitaries, PhD students and gold medallists will be present in the hall. In response to the PM’s call to youths to come up with new ideas, RGUHS started a Covid-19 innovative challenge titled ‘Ideathon’.More than 1,000 students and faculty members of affiliated colleges registered for the challenge, said Dr Sacchidanand.