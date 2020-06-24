STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

University convocation on June 25 to be streamed live

The 22nd annual convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be held on June 25 at the NIMHANS convention centre.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 22nd annual convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be held on June 25 at the NIMHANS convention centre. The event will be streamed online as well. 
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will confer the degrees to the students. Minister of Medical Education K Sudhakar will be present through video conference. 

Former director of the Indian Institute of Science Professor Padmanabhan Balaram will be the chief guest. Altogether, 36,434 candidates will receive their degrees.Of the total number of students, 7,421 graduated in general medicine, 3,159 in dentistry, 4,957 in AYUSH, 1,335 in homeopathy, 3,923 in pharmacy, 13,367 in nursing and 2,272 in physiotherapy and other allied health courses. Altogether, 99 women and 32 men won gold medals, thus outnumbering the men.  

Addressing media persons about the convocation, Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said just the dignitaries, PhD students and gold medallists will be present in the hall. In response to the PM’s call to youths to come up with new ideas, RGUHS started a Covid-19 innovative challenge titled ‘Ideathon’.More than 1,000 students and faculty members of affiliated colleges registered for the challenge, said Dr Sacchidanand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp