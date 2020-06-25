After KGA, Bowring Club, KSCA to close too

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a member of Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) tested positive and the club was closed down on Tuesday, many other clubs followed suit, as a precautionary measure and also in lieu of the increase in Covid-19 cases.Srikanth H S, President of Federation of Clubs in Karnataka and Secretary of Bowring Institute said, “We had a discussion with all the leading clubs and came to a conclusion that we need to close down. Bowring Club is closed and messages have been sent to members to temporarily put a halt on sports activities, shut salons and HOPCOMS from June 26.”

Ramkrishna V, member of Bangalore Club committee said, “A meeting will be held to take a decision but it is most likely that we will close down too.”Karnataka State Cricket Association, Gymkhana club, Basavangudi Club have also taken the decision to close down.