After KGA, Bowring Club, KSCA to close too

Karnataka State Cricket Association, Gymkhana club, Basavangudi Club have also taken the decision to close down.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a member of Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) tested positive and the club was closed down on Tuesday, many other clubs followed suit, as a precautionary measure and also in lieu of the increase in Covid-19 cases.Srikanth H S, President of Federation of Clubs in Karnataka and Secretary of Bowring Institute said, “We had a discussion with all the leading clubs and came to a conclusion that we need to close down. Bowring Club is closed and messages have been sent to members to temporarily put a halt on sports activities, shut salons and HOPCOMS from June 26.” 

Ramkrishna V, member of Bangalore Club committee said, “A meeting will be held to take a decision but it is most likely that we will close down too.”Karnataka State Cricket Association, Gymkhana club, Basavangudi Club have also taken the decision to close down.

