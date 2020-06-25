STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Confusion continues over closure of Chickpet

But a couple of hours later, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar issued a statement saying that following the CM’s directions, the three markets are being closed.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confusion continued to prevail for the third consecutive day on Wednesday over the closure of Chickpet market. While CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Kalasipalya, KR Market and Chickpet will be closed, many traders out of panic had voluntarily closed some areas around Chickpet. The CM had ordered closure of these areas for 14 days. However, some traders were not convinced and said since no orders were issued, Chickpet would remain open. 

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday visited Chickpet market and interacted with traders. He said citizens could go there for shopping and that he had spoken to the police and officials. “Only the building or complex where positive cases are reported will be closed,” he added.

But a couple of hours later, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar issued a statement saying that following the CM’s directions, the three markets are being closed. He said, “To end the confusion, another order specifying the areas is being issued. Will those saying  the markets should be open take responsibility to ensure there are no more cases and that all norms are adhered to?” Chickpet is already in the containment zone list, he said.Following the Commissioner’s orders and on the traders’ request, the markets division of BBMP closed the three markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp