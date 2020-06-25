Confusion continues over closure of Chickpet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confusion continued to prevail for the third consecutive day on Wednesday over the closure of Chickpet market. While CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Kalasipalya, KR Market and Chickpet will be closed, many traders out of panic had voluntarily closed some areas around Chickpet. The CM had ordered closure of these areas for 14 days. However, some traders were not convinced and said since no orders were issued, Chickpet would remain open.

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday visited Chickpet market and interacted with traders. He said citizens could go there for shopping and that he had spoken to the police and officials. “Only the building or complex where positive cases are reported will be closed,” he added.

But a couple of hours later, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar issued a statement saying that following the CM’s directions, the three markets are being closed. He said, “To end the confusion, another order specifying the areas is being issued. Will those saying the markets should be open take responsibility to ensure there are no more cases and that all norms are adhered to?” Chickpet is already in the containment zone list, he said.Following the Commissioner’s orders and on the traders’ request, the markets division of BBMP closed the three markets.