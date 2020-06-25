Heavy business activity drives BBMP to shut more markets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the city continues to see a spike in Covid cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara

Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday notified that Kalasipalya and KR Market will be closed down for 14 days.

The roads and areas which come under this and will be sealed down, include Town Hall Circle, J C Road, AM Road, Kalasipalya Main Road, KR Market Junction, Service Road, Tharagupet Road — 2nd and 4th Main Road, Tipu Sultan Palace Road, Bhashyam Road, Srinivas Mandiram Road, Kilari Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, Sankalpet Road and SJP Road.

The notification reads, “Because of heavy footfall and high economic activity, it is extremely difficult to maintain physical distancing and monitor the movement of people and vehicles in the market area. Given the narrow roads and the congregation along with mixed land use, it has been identified that strict sealing down is necessary for effective monitoring and enforcement of national directives to control the spread of the pandemic.”

Two cops take a break while keeping vigil in a locked-down area

The notification also directs closure of all types of commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels and roadside vendors, local shops and grocery vendors. Inside the sealed down zones, religious places, flower markets, liquor shops and other shops should be closed. Restrictions do not apply for essentials like milk, newspaper, vegetable, groceries, bread products and meat stores along with fair price/ ration shops. Exemption is also given to SSLC exam centres, hospitals, medical establishments and clinics.