Railway official throws bash for grandson, tests positive

As per the latest BBMP order, get-togethers can be organised only in emergencies with only 50 people.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior technician at the Bengaluru Railway Division has put over 100 people, including many children, at risk by hosting a birthday bash for his grandson at the Railway Quarters, in front of the Cantonment Railway Station. He tested Covid positive on Tuesday, two days after the party. Two more railway employees, not connected with the party, too have tested positive.

Terming the party as “highly irresponsible”, Divisional Railway Manager (Personnel), Bengaluru Division, Asif Hafeez, said, “The technician, Saravanan, was suspended on Tuesday.”The party at his residence on Sunday was to celebrate the first birthday of his eldest son’s child. “The quarters have 140 houses. Thankfully, none of the families attended the party.  All were his relatives from outside, and no social distancing was maintained,” Hafeez said.

As per the latest BBMP order, get-togethers can be organised only in emergencies with only 50 people. “He has violated the orders. He did not take permission from us and none of us knew anything about it. A birthday bash is definitely not an emergency,” he said.Another railway employee said, “Many children attended the party. It is really senseless on the family’s part.”

Another technician and a helper too tested positive on Tuesday. They were all made to undergo tests by the Railways as contacts of a Senior Section Engineer from Kengeri, who tested positive on June 22, are being traced. “All the three worked with him and have contracted the virus,” an official said.As on Monday, 20 people associated with the South Western Railway Zone have tested positive. They include present and former railway employees and their families. Two have died — one at Bengaluru and one at Bagalkot on Tuesday.

