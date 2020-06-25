STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trace residents of slum set on fire: HC to govt

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order while  hearing a PIL.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inquire into the location of the residents of Kacharakanahalli to ensure their rehabilitation and the payment of compensation for the destruction to their huts which were set afire.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order while  hearing a PIL.

“...this is a violation of the constitutional rights of those residing in huts,” the bench said and asked the state to maintain the status quo of the land on which huts were built and to ensure that the remaining huts were protected.

The bench referred to an affidavit filed by the police, according to which, M N Reddy and Radhakrishna, owners of a wedding hall neighbouring the slum, had intended to use the land on which the huts stood for their business and parking. and conspired to set fire to about 40 vacant huts. 

