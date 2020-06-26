STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Engineers being hired for suburban rail project

Its office is also being shifted from Cunningham Road to a more spacious one at Yeshwantpur.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Suburban train, Bengaluru

The Karnataka Rail Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) has shortlisted 53 experienced engineers to work for its Signal & Telecommunication, Electrical and Civil departments. (File photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nodal agency for implementing the suburban rail project has begun recruiting engineers this week, to be ready when the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs gives a green signal to the project. Its office is also being shifted from Cunningham Road to a more spacious one at Yeshwantpur. Retired railway officials are also in the process of being hired in a bid to gain from their expertise. The Karnataka Rail Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) has shortlisted 53 experienced engineers to work for its Signal & Telecommunication, Electrical and Civil departments.

“We have issued appointment orders to some while the interviewing process is under way for some more. We will be advertising for retired railway officials also from tomorrow,” said a senior KRIDE official. On the lines of Namma Metro, K-RIDE also plans to have a unique logo. “We are looking at a logo that will connect with the culture and nativity of the city. The public will be asked shortly to send in their designs for it,” he said. A railway official said that a contracted agency was already carrying out land survey work and mapping of utilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suburban rail bengaluru
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp