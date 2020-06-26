Engineers being hired for suburban rail project

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nodal agency for implementing the suburban rail project has begun recruiting engineers this week, to be ready when the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs gives a green signal to the project. Its office is also being shifted from Cunningham Road to a more spacious one at Yeshwantpur. Retired railway officials are also in the process of being hired in a bid to gain from their expertise. The Karnataka Rail Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) has shortlisted 53 experienced engineers to work for its Signal & Telecommunication, Electrical and Civil departments.

“We have issued appointment orders to some while the interviewing process is under way for some more. We will be advertising for retired railway officials also from tomorrow,” said a senior KRIDE official. On the lines of Namma Metro, K-RIDE also plans to have a unique logo. “We are looking at a logo that will connect with the culture and nativity of the city. The public will be asked shortly to send in their designs for it,” he said. A railway official said that a contracted agency was already carrying out land survey work and mapping of utilities.